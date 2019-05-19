Required Reading
This week, emoji chocolate, museums and toxic money, Eli Valley on drawing dystopia, bingeing on Game of Thrones, and more.
Growing up and finding love are conflated as a general spiritual awakening on the band’s new album.
The poet travelled to 66 countries and left traces of each one in his poetry.
Jordan Belson wanted the viewer to see only what was in front of his or her face — to scrutinize his paintings from up close.
What is the difference between a painting in a museum and a tattoo on an arm?
The work on display at Berlin’s Theatertreffen draws on film, novels, Brecht, and ancient Greek drama.
Laleh Khorramian fills two galleries with visions from a distant galaxy.
One protestor promised, “If you take peace from the people, we take peace from you.”
Freud’s forlorn, isolated figures and grotty interiors resonate appallingly with the steep cultural and social decline fated by Brexit, if it ever takes effect.
An altered replica of the Whitney Museum’s spring guide, released by the collective (D)IRT, was created in an effort to educate museum visitors about the Whitney’s relationship to gentrification, diversity, and controversies surrounding its board.
In addition to their input, students were invited to assist local and international artists in completing the murals, as well as serve as subject matter in some cases.
The artist shares his thoughts on museums, power, art, and ideology.